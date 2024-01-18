SOFTS-Cocoa steadies after record highs; raw sugar gains 3%

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE steadied on Thursday, on signs record prices have dented demand, while robusta coffee futures consolidated their recent climb to their highest in at least 16 years.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 ​settled down 17 pounds, or 0.5%, at 3,712 pounds a metric ton, after ongoing supply tightness drove prices to a peak of 3,760 pounds on Wednesday.

* Europe's fourth-quarter cocoa grind, a measure of demand, fell 2.5% from a year earlier to 350,739 metric tons, the Brussels-based European Cocoa Association said. The market had expected falls of between 2% and 5%.

* Asia's cocoa grind fell 8.49% year-on-year to 211,202 metric tons in the fourth quarter of 2023, data from the Cocoa Association of Asia showed, again in line with market expectations, dealers said.

* The market is waiting for Q4 North American grind figures to complete the picture. Dealers also noted rumours top producers Ivory Coast and Ghana are preparing to start selling their 2024/25 crop, which they said might be weighing on prices.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 was little changed at $4,458 a ton.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 2.9% to $3,063 a ton, having hit a peak of $3,177 this week, the highest in at least 16 years.

* Supplies for robusta coffee are extremely tight as farmers in top producer Vietnam hold back new sales and delay delivery on pre-agreed old sales in the hope of even higher prices, dealers said.

* March arabica coffee KCc1settled up 0.75 cents, or 0.4%, at $1.7995 per lb​​.

* The coffee crop in top producer Brazil is expected to reach 58.08 million 60-kg bags in 2024, government agency Conab said, up 5.5% from the previous season as the country enters an 'on' year in the biennial arabica production cycle.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1settled up 0.69 cent, or 3.1%, at 23.04 cents per lb​, the highest in more than one month.

* Sugar imports by top commodities consumer China fell 4.3% in December to 500,000 metric tons, data showed.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 2.2% to $651.30 a ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel and Marcelo Teixeira; editing by Barbara Lewis, Kirsten Donovan and Shweta Agarwal)

