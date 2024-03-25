News & Insights

SOFTS-Cocoa soars to record highs; sugar and coffee also up

March 25, 2024 — 02:17 pm EDT

Written by Maytaal Angel, Nigel Hunt, Marcelo Teixeira for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, March 25 (Reuters) - Cocoa futures in London and New York gained more than 8% on Monday's session alone to reach record peaks as concern over a global shortage continued to propel prices higher.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 settled up 690 pounds, or 10.1%, to 7,508 pounds per metric ton after hitting a record high of 7,534 pounds. The contract gained 18% last week.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose 8.4% to $9,076 a ton after setting a record peak of $9,110. It gained 16% last week.

* Dealers said crops in Ivory Coast and Ghana, which together produce nearly 60% of the world's cocoa, have been ravaged by disease, leaving the market heading for a third successive global deficit in the current 2023/24 season.

* Main crop cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast since the start of the season on Oct. 1 had reached 1.284 million tons by March 24, down 26.6% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Monday.

* Dealers also said that speculators were growing nervous and positioning themselves ahead of two Easter-shortened trading weeks ahead.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.1 cent, or 0.5%, at 21.95 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market seems locked in a range, with a floor at 20 cents when demand picks up and a ceiling at 23.5 cents that will be hard to break due to fresh supplies expected from the new harvest in Brazil.

* Egypt on Monday extended the deadline for offers in its latest tender for 50,000 metric tons of raw cane sugar to March 30 from March 23.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.4% at $641.40 a ton.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc1 settled up $59, or 1.8%, at $3,417 a ton.

* Dealers said supplies remained extremely tight in Vietnam, the top robusta producer, and that Asian roasters, including Vietnamese ones, are mulling a transition away from Asian robusta to Brazilian conilon (robusta), which is cheaper.

* Storms have been reported over Brazilian coffee fields, raising concerns about coffee fruits dropping from trees before the harvest.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel, Nigel Hunt and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, David Goodman and Tasim Zahid)

