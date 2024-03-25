SOFTS-Cocoa soars to record highs; sugar also up

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - Cocoa futures in London and New York surged to record peaks on Monday as concern over a global shortage continued to propel prices higher.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 was up 6.9% at 7,288 pounds per metric ton by 1506 GMT after hitting a record high of 7,293 pounds. The contract gained 18% last week.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 was up 5.1% at $8,803 a ton after setting a record peak of $8,841. It gained 16% last week.

* Dealers said crops in Ivory Coast and Ghana, which together produce nearly 60% of the world's cocoa, have been ravaged by disease that leaves the market heading for a third successive global deficit in the current 2023/24 season.

* Main crop cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast since the start of the season on Oct. 1 had reached 1.284 million tons by March 24, down 26.6% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Monday.

* Dealers also said that speculators were growing nervous and positioning themselves ahead of two Easter-shortened trading weeks ahead.

* ICE New York cocoa speculators cut their net long position by 6,690 contracts to 17,127 in the week to March 19, data showed, while ICE London speculators cut their net long position by 4,322 lots to 381,04 lots.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.4% to 21.94 cents per lb.

* Egypt on Monday extended the deadline for offers in its latest tender for 50,000 metric tons of raw cane sugar to March 30 from March 23.

* May white sugar LSUc1 also rose 0.4% to $641.50 a ton.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc1 was up 0.6% at $3,377 a ton.

* Dealers said supplies remained extremely tight in top robusta producer Vietnam and that Asian roasters, including even Vietnamese ones, are mulling a transition away from Asian robusta to Brazilian conillon (robusta).

* May arabica coffee KCc1 slipped 0.7% to $1.8360 per lb.

