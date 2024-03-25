SOFTS-Cocoa soars to new records, adding to last week's more than 15% gain

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - Cocoa futures on ICE soared to new all-time highs on Monday after gaining more than 15% last week, as some better weather in Ivory Coast failed to calm market panic over supplies.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 was 4.4% higher at 7,121 pounds per metric ton at 1254 GMT, after hitting a new record high of 7,176. The contract gained 18% last week.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 was up 3.2% at $8,639 a ton after setting a record of $8,679. It gained 16% last week.

* There was a mix of above and below average rainfall in top producer Ivory Coast's main cocoa-growing regions last week, farmers said, adding the upcoming mid-crop's quality will improve if rains are consistent in April.

* Investors were, however, little soothed as the crop in Ivory Coast and Ghana, which together produce nearly 60% of the world's cocoa, has been ravaged by disease, and the market is heading for a third successive deficit.

* Dealers also said speculators were growing nervous and positioning themselves ahead of two Easter shortened trading weeks ahead.

* ICE New York cocoa speculators cut their net long position by 6,690 contracts to 17,127 in the week to March 19, data showed, while ICE London cocoa speculators cut their net long position by 4,322 lots to 381,04 lots as of March 19.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 edged up 0.1% to 21.83 cents per lb.

* Egypt on Monday extended the deadline for offers in its latest tender for 50,000 metric tons of raw cane sugar to March 30 from March 23.

* May white sugar LSUc1 also rose 0.1% to $639.60 a ton.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 0.5% to $3,375 a ton.

* Dealers said supplies remained extremely tight in top robusta producer Vietnam and that Asian roasters, including even Vietnamese ones, are mulling a transition away from Asian robusta to Brazilian conilon.

* May arabica coffee KCc1 slipped 0.1% to $1.8470 per lb.

