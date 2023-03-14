Commodities

SOFTS-Cocoa slumps to one-month low, sugar steadies despite bank meltdown fears

Credit: REUTERS/Luc Gnago

March 14, 2023 — 12:07 pm EDT

Written by Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - Cocoa futures on ICE fell to one-month lows on Tuesday as a technical sell-off persisted while raw sugar steadied despite a banking crisis brewing in the United States, where three banks have collapsed in less than a week.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 fell to $2,625 a tonne earlier, before steadying to trade little changed at $2,654 by 1550 GMT.

* Fitch Solutions revised up its average 2023 cocoa price forecast by $120 a tonne to $2,500, citing a 7.9% decrease in its forecast for Ghanaian production in the 2022/23 (October-September) season.

* It said that overall, it sees a 78,000 tonne deficit in 2022/23.

* May London cocoa LCCc2hit a month low of 2,025 pounds per tonne, before recovering ground to trade up 0.8% at 2,056. It set a six-year high of 2,177 earlier this month.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1slipped 0.3% to 20.74 cents per lb​​.

* Dealers said sugar shows good resilience considering the gloomy macro economic picture. This suggests bullish fundamentals like diminishing output prospects remain in the driver's seat, they said.

* France's largest sugar and ethanol producer Tereos faced a union and government backlash after it said it was closing its sugar activities in a factory in northern France, blaming an expected drop in sugar beet output.

* The area sown with beets is expected to fall to a 14-year low in France as a ban on neonicotinoid pesticides is deterring farmers from planting because they fear crop damage.

* May white sugar LSUc1 ​​edged down 0.2% to $581.70 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1.4% to $1.7675 per lb. It fell to a more than one-month low of $1.7325 on Monday.

* Certified arabica stocks at the Intercontinental Exchange stood at 782,702 60kg bags on March 13 - their highest in nearly two weeks.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1.3% to $2,087 a tonne.

