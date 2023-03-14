SOFTS-Cocoa slumps to one-month low, sugar steadies despite bank meltdown fears

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - Cocoa futures on ICE fell to fresh one-month lows as a technical sell off persisted, while raw sugar steadied despite a brewing banking crisis, where three U.S. banks have collapsed in under a week.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.6% to $2,638 a tonne by 1235 GMT, after slumping to a one-month low of $2,637.

* Fitch Solutions revised up its average 2023 cocoa price forecast by $120 a tonne to $2,500, citing a 7.9% decrease in its forecast for Ghanian production in the 2022/23 (October-September) season.

* It said that overall, it sees a 78,000 tonne deficit in 2022/23.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.5% to 2,030 pounds per tonne​, extending its fall from a six-year high of 2,177 pounds set earlier this month. It hit a month low of 2,029 earlier.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 was flat at 20.80 cents per lb​​.

* Dealers said sugar is showing good resilience considering the gloomy macro economic picture. This suggests bullish fundamentals like diminishing output prospects remain in the driver's seat, they said.

* France's largest sugar and ethanol producer Tereos faced a union and government backlash after it said it was closing its sugar activities in a factory in northern France, blaming an expected drop in sugar beet output.

* The area sown with beets is expected to fall to a 14-year low in France as a ban on neonicotinoid pesticides is deterring farmers from planting because they fear crop damage.

* May white sugar LSUc1 ​​edged up 0.1% to $583.10 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.7% to $1.7790. It fell to a more than one-month low of $1.7325 on Monday.

* Certified arabica stocks at the Intercontinental Exchange stood at 782,702 60kg bags on March 13 - their highest in nearly two weeks.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.5% to $2,102 a tonne.

