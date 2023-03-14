Commodities

SOFTS-Cocoa slumps to one-month low, sugar steadies despite bank meltdown fears

Credit: REUTERS/Luc Gnago

March 14, 2023 — 08:54 am EDT

Written by Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - Cocoa futures on ICE fell to fresh one-month lows as a technical sell off persisted, while raw sugar steadied despite a brewing banking crisis, where three U.S. banks have collapsed in under a week.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.6% to $2,638 a tonne by 1235 GMT, after slumping to a one-month low of $2,637.

* Fitch Solutions revised up its average 2023 cocoa price forecast by $120 a tonne to $2,500, citing a 7.9% decrease in its forecast for Ghanian production in the 2022/23 (October-September) season.

* It said that overall, it sees a 78,000 tonne deficit in 2022/23.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.5% to 2,030 pounds per tonne​, extending its fall from a six-year high of 2,177 pounds set earlier this month. It hit a month low of 2,029 earlier.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 was flat at 20.80 cents per lb​​.

* Dealers said sugar is showing good resilience considering the gloomy macro economic picture. This suggests bullish fundamentals like diminishing output prospects remain in the driver's seat, they said.

* France's largest sugar and ethanol producer Tereos faced a union and government backlash after it said it was closing its sugar activities in a factory in northern France, blaming an expected drop in sugar beet output.

* The area sown with beets is expected to fall to a 14-year low in France as a ban on neonicotinoid pesticides is deterring farmers from planting because they fear crop damage.

* May white sugar LSUc1 ​​edged up 0.1% to $583.10 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.7% to $1.7790. It fell to a more than one-month low of $1.7325 on Monday.

* Certified arabica stocks at the Intercontinental Exchange stood at 782,702 60kg bags on March 13 - their highest in nearly two weeks.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.5% to $2,102 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.