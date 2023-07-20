SOFTS-Cocoa slips off multi-year peaks as demand wanes

Adds comments, market estimates and closing prices

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - Cocoa futures on the ICE exchange ended down on Thursday, slipping from multi-year and multi-decade peaks as data showed demand was starting to shrink due to soaring prices.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc1 settled down $45, or 1.3%, at $3,388 a metric ton, edging away from Wednesday's 12-year peak.

* September London cocoa LCCc1 fell 21 pounds, or 0.8%, to 2,563 pounds per metric ton, some way off the 46-year peak hit earlier this month.

* Asia's second-quarter cocoa grind, a measure of demand, fell 6.5% year-on-year to 213,977 metric ton, data showed.

* The figures follow a 5.7% fall in Europe's Q2 cocoa grind reported last week. North American figures are due later this session. Market estimates range from stability to 6% down.

* The recent surge in cocoa prices has been driven by heavy rains in West Africa that have led to outbreaks of black pod disease.

* There are also fears the La Nina weather phenomenon could push the market into a third successive deficit next season.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.46 cents, or 1.9%, at 24.67 cents per lb, having hit its highest in nearly a month earlier at 24.70.

* Dealers said El Nino has so far led to patchy rains in key producers India and Thailand but top producer Brazil has been enjoying favorable weather that is expected to lead to strong, if not record, output.

* On the plus-side though, they noted demand appears solid as much of the consuming world is now concerned with the health aspects of artificial sweeteners and emerging economies are doing surprisingly well.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose $13.10, or 1.9%, at $688.90 per metric ton.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 settled up 2.55 cents, or 1.6%, at $1.5805 per lb​​, partly recovering from a six-month low hit on Monday.

* Brazil's Cooxupe, the world's largest coffee co-operative, said the 2023 harvest in the areas where it operates reached 50.5% of the fields by July 14 - the quickest pace since 2020.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 settled down $68, or 2.6%, at $2,536 a metric ton, having gained 2.8% on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Alison Williams and Vinay Dwivedi)

