News & Insights

Commodities
PEP

SOFTS-Cocoa slides as demand for the chocolate ingredient wilts away

Credit: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO

July 13, 2023 — 08:56 am EDT

Written by Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Cocoa futures on the ICE exchange slid on Thursday as data showed a surprisingly sharp fall in demand for the chocolate ingredient in top consuming region Europe.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell 3.7% to 2,475 pounds per metric ton at 1216 GMT, as the market slipped further from last week's 46-year high of 2,678 pounds.

* Europe's second-quarter cocoa grind, a measure of demand, fell 5.7% from a year earlier to 343,283 metric tons, industry data showed.

* Dealers said the data was some way below market expectations, adding they now await the Asia and North American grind for confirmation of the bearish demand trend.

* Barry Callebaut BARN.S, which makes about a quarter of the world's chocolates, said sales volumes in the nine months to end-May fell 2.7% versus a year ago as demand dropped in an inflationary environment.

* The company confirmed its guidance of no volume growth for the year.

* Limiting losses in cocoa however, Ivory Coast has stopped forward selling beans for the upcoming 2023/24 season after heavy rains flooded farms in the world's top cocoa-producer in recent weeks, the country's cocoa sector regulator told Reuters.

* September New York cocoa CCc2 fell 2% to $3,274 a metric ton.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 1% to 24.14 cents per lb, having hit its highest since late June at 24.25 cents.

* PepsiCo Inc PEP.O on Thursday raised its annual revenue and profit forecasts for the second time, banking on resilient demand for its snacks and beverages as well as price hikes.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Wednesday raised its projection for U.S. sugar imports, while reducing its forecast for the country's sugar consumption.

* August white sugar LSUQ3, which expires on Friday, rose $8.40, or 1.2%, at $687.10 per metric ton with a small delivery expected.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.5% to $1.5780 per lb.

* Top arabica producer Brazil's exports of the bean fell 23.3% in June versus a year ago, data showed. However, Brazil, the world's third largest robusta coffee exporter, shipped 60.5% more beans in June this year versus last.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.4% to $2,545 a metric ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PEP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.