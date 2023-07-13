SOFTS-Cocoa slides as demand for the chocolate ingredient melts away

Updates prices

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Cocoa futures on the ICE exchange slid on Thursday as data showed a surprisingly sharp fall in demand for the chocolate ingredient in top consuming region Europe.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell 4% to 2,466 pounds per metric ton at 1606 GMT, as the market slipped further from last week's 46-year high of 2,678 pounds.

* Europe's second-quarter cocoa grind, a measure of demand, fell 5.7% from a year earlier to 343,283 metric tons, industry data showed.

* Dealers said the data was some way below market expectations, adding they now await the Asia and North American grind for confirmation of the bearish demand trend.

* Barry Callebaut BARN.S, which makes about a quarter of the world's chocolates, said sales volumes in the nine months to end-May fell 2.7% versus a year ago as demand dropped in an inflationary environment.

* The company confirmed its guidance of no volume growth for the year.

* Limiting losses in cocoa however, Ivory Coast has stopped forward selling beans for the upcoming 2023/24 season after heavy rains flooded farms in the world's top cocoa-producer in recent weeks, the country's cocoa sector regulator told Reuters.

* September New York cocoa CCc2 fell 1.7% to $3,283 a metric ton.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.3% to 23.84 cents per lb, having hit its highest since late June at 24.25 cents.

* PepsiCo Inc PEP.O on Thursday raised its annual revenue and profit forecasts for the second time, banking on resilient demand for its snacks and beverages as well as price hikes.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Wednesday raised its projection for U.S. sugar imports, while reducing its forecast for the country's sugar consumption.

* August white sugar LSUQ3, which expires on Friday, rose 0.7% to $692.20 per metric ton.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.5% to $1.5785 per lb.

* Top arabica producer Brazil's exports of the bean fell 23.3% in June versus a year ago, data showed. However, Brazil, the world's third largest robusta coffee exporter, shipped 60.5% more beans in June this year versus last.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.2% to $2,528 a metric ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Shweta Agarwal and David Evans)

