SOFTS-Cocoa slides as demand for the chocolate ingredient melts

NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - Cocoa futures on the ICE exchange closed sharply lower on Thursday as data showed a surprisingly steep fall in its demand in top-consuming region Europe.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 settled down 116 pounds, or 4.5%, at 2,453 pounds per metric ton, as the market slipped further from last week's 46-year high of 2,678 pounds.

* Europe's second-quarter cocoa grind, a measure of demand, fell 5.7% from a year earlier to 343,283 metric tons.

* Dealers said the data was below market expectations, adding they were awaiting the Asia and North American grind for confirmation of the bearish demand trend.

* Barry CallebautBARN.S, which makes about a quarter of the world's chocolate, said sales in the nine months to end-May fell 2.7% versus a year ago as demand dropped.

* Limiting losses in cocoa was Ivory Coast stopping forward selling beans for the 2023/24 season after heavy rains flooded farms.

* Rabobank expects prices to remain at current high levels for longer, but grind data could change the situation.

* September New York cocoa CCc2 fell $72, or 2.2%, to $3,267 a metric ton.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.4% to 24.01 cents per lb, having hit its highest since late June at 24.25 cents.

* Dealers said the market continues to consolidate, trading in a recent narrow range, while noting that easing U.S. inflation could boost investments in commodities.

* PepsiCo Inc PEP.O on Thursday raised its annual revenue and profit forecasts for the second time, banking on resilient demand for its snacks and beverages.

* August white sugar LSUQ3, which expires on Friday, rose $6.50, or 0.9%, to $693.60 per metric ton.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.6 cent, or 0.4%, to $1.576 per lb.

* Top arabica producer Brazil's exports of the bean fell 23.3% in June versus a year ago, data showed. However, the country's robusta coffee shipments jumped 60.5% in June — Brazil is the world's third largest robusta coffee exporter.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $9, or 0.4%, to $2,525 a metric ton.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Shweta Agarwal, David Evans and Vinay Dwivedi)

