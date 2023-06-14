SOFTS-Cocoa scales seven-year peaks, sugar gains

Updates prices

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - Cocoa futures on ICE scaled seven-year highs on Wednesday on continued concern over adverse weather in top producer Ivory Coast.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 slipped 0.1% to 2,433 pounds per metric ton​​ at 1425 GMT after touching 2,465 pounds - the highest level since July 2016.

* Heavy rains and floods in Ivory Coast are posing a threat to the mid-crop harvest, while cocoa arrivals at Ivorian ports between Oct. 1-June 11 are down 4.4% year on year.

* Citi raised its 2023 price forecast for New York cocoa by 5.2% but said the odds of the market correcting or entering bear territory over the next 6-12 months are still greater than 50/50.

* "(The) long-term structural production issue from Ghana and Ivory Coast (is) far from certain, while the weak demand story for the past several quarters is already crystalizing," it said.

* September New York cocoa CCc2 slipped 0.2% to $3,178 a metric ton, having touched a seven-year high of $3,229.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose 1.1% to 25.43 cents per lb.

* Citi raised its 2023 price forecast by 0.7 cents per pound to 23.6 cents, citing an expected deficit for 2023/24 owing to global production challengtes linked to the El Nino weather event and steady consumption.

* August white sugar LSUc1 slipped 0.1% to $679.30 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 edged up 0.1% to $2,690 a metric ton, consolidating below last week's record high of $2,790.

* Robusta coffee traders in top producer and exporter Vietnam are holding on to stocks, exacerbating a supply shortage that has pushed prices to record highs.

* Brazil's exporting group Cecafe said robusta prices in the country are similar to those in Vietnam, which could boost exports, which reached just 131,689 bags in May, in line with last year's relatively poor levels.

* September arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.2% to $1.7895 per lb.

* Brazil's Cooxupe, the world's largest coffee co-operative, said 17.09% of the fields managed by associated farmers have been harvested, compared to 9.55% this time last year.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by David Goodman and Alexander Smith)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

