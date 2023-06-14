SOFTS-Cocoa scales seven-year peaks, sugar gains

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - Cocoa futures on ICE scaled seven-year peaks on Wednesday on continued concern over adverse weather in top producer Ivory Coast. Raw sugar also gained while coffee slipped.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 was flat at 2,437 pounds per metric ton​​ at 12467 GMT after touching 2,465 pounds for the highest level since July 2016.

* Heavy rains and floods in Ivory Coast are posing a threat to the mid-crop harvest while cocoa arrivals at Ivorian ports between Oct. 1-June 11 are down 4.4% year on year.

* Citi has raised its 2023 price forecast for New York cocoa by 5.2% but said the odds of the market correcting or entering bear territory over the next 6-12 months are still greater than 50/50.

* "Many players appear focused on a long-term structural production issue from Ghana and Ivory Coast, but those predictions are far from certain, while the weak demand story for the past several quarters is already crystalizing," it said.

* September New York cocoa CCc2 was flat at $3,184 a metric ton, having touched a seven-year high of $3,229.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose 1.4% to 25.51 cents per lb.

* Citi raised its 2023 price forecast by 0.7 cents per pound to 23.6 cents, citing an expected deficit for 2023/24 owing to global production challengtes linked to the El Nino weather event and steady consumption.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.7% to $684.70 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 slipped 0.2% to $2,685 a metric ton, consolidating below last week's record high of $2,790.

* Robusta coffee traders in top producer and exporter Vietnam are holding on to stocks of the bitter bean, exacerbating a supply shortage that has pushed futures prices to record highs.

* Brazil's exporting group Cecafe said robusta prices in the country are similar to those in Vietnam, which could boost exports of the new crop.

* Exports of Brazil's robusta reached 131,689 bags in May, in line with the previous year.

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.5% to $1.7795 per lb.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by David Goodman )

