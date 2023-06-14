SOFTS-Cocoa scales seven-year peaks, raw sugar rises more than 2%

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - Cocoa futures on ICE scaled seven-year highs on Wednesday on continued concern over adverse weather in top producer Ivory Coast, while raw sugar futures jumped more than 2%.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 ​​settled up 9 pounds, or 0.4%, to 2,445 pounds per tonne after touching 2,465 pounds - the highest level since July 2016.

* Heavy rains and floods in Ivory Coast are posing a threat to the mid-crop harvest, while cocoa arrivals at Ivorian ports between Oct. 1 and June 11 are down 4.4% on a year-on-year basis.

* Citi raised its 2023 price forecast for New York cocoa by 5.2% but said the odds of the market correcting or entering bear territory over the next six to 12 months are still greater than 50/50.

* September New York cocoa CCc2 rose $18, or 0.6%, to $3,202 a tonne, having touched a seven-year high of $3,229.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1settled up 0.68 cents, or 2.7%, at 25.84 cents per lb.

* Dealers said speculators went back to buying mode and managed to push the market up with the help of some buying from sugar consumers, amid low interest from producers to make any price fixations below the level of 26 cents.

* They also noted that Brazil's currency, the real BRBY, hit the highest value against the dollar in a year on Wednesday, which further restricts selling by mills in the country since they make less reais on dollar-priced sugar sales.

* August white sugar LSUc1rose $7.10, or 1.0%, to $687.10 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $5, or 0.2%, at $2,694 a tonne, consolidating below last week's record high of $2,790.

* Robusta coffee traders in top producer and exporter Vietnam are holding on to stocks, exacerbating a supply shortage that has pushed prices to record highs.

* Brazil's exporting group Cecafe said robusta prices in the country are similar to those in Vietnam, which could boost exports, which reached just 131,689 bags in May.

* September arabica coffee KCc2 rose 1.45 cent, or 0.8%, to $1.8015 per lb.

* Brazil's co-op Cooxupe said 17.09% of the fields managed by associated farmers have been harvested, compared to 9.55% this time last year.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by David Goodman, Alexander Smith and Paul Simao)

