SOFTS-Cocoa rallies on new signs of dwindling supplies, raw sugar recovers

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Cocoa futures on the ICE exchange rallied back towards record highs on Thursday as new signs emerged of dwindling supplies, while raw sugar recovered after sinking 8% on Wednesday.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 2.7% to 3,520 pounds a metric ton at 1206 GMT, heading back towards November's record high of 3,572 pounds.

* Top cocoa producer Ivory Coast's cocoa regulator has halted sales of cocoa export contracts for the 2024/25 season due to concerns about low output, two sources told Reuters.

* No. 2 producer Ghana's cocoa arrivals have dropped around 51% in the 2023/24 season from a year earlier, official figures showed, far lower than the market had expected.

* Rabobank is forecasting a global cocoa deficit of 160,000 tons in 2023/24 and an average New York cocoa price of $3,695, saying it expects prices to cool modestly as demand reacts to current price levels, even if supplies remain tight.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 rose 2.2% to $4,217 a ton.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 2.2% to 23.51 cents per lb, having hit its lowest since early July on Wednesday.

* The market is readjusting after sinking on signs of much larger-than-expected sugar production in top producer Brazil and improved prospects for output from number two producer India.

* India directed sugar mills on Thursday not to use cane juice or syrup to produce ethanol as New Delhi tries to increase sugar supplies by curtailing ethanol production.

* The move will help to reduce diversion of around 2.14 million tons of sugar for ethanol-making from cane juice.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.9% to $655.30 a ton, having hit a five-month low on Wednesday.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 rose 1.7% to $1.7815 per lb, after sinking 4.6% on Wednesday.

* The market is consolidating after a recent rise to a six-month high led to a pick-up in producer selling in Brazil and elsewhere.

* January robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 1.5% at $2,550 a ton.

* Coffee prices in top robusta producer Vietnam edged up this week on higher demand and limited supplies as harvest has not reached its peak yet, traders said.

