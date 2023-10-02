SOFTS-Cocoa rallies as hopes for improved supply recede

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Cocoa futures on ICE rallied on Monday, recovering from losses made last week on reports of healthy pod development as investors refocused on a weak broader supply picture.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 ​settled up 79 pounds, or 2.7%, at 2,994 pounds per metric ton.

* The contract lost 1.6% last week, thanks to profit-taking by speculators and reports that some farmers in top grower Ivory Coast were seeing good pod development.

* Cocoa remains underpinned, however, by ongoing concerns about crop disease in West Africa.

* Speculators cut their net long position in London cocoa futures by 1,284 lots to 63,558 lots as of Sept. 26, while reducing their long position in New York cocoa futures by 11,371 contracts to 51,722 in the same week.

* Top grower Ivory Coast has raised the fixed farmgate price paid to cocoa farmers to 1,000 CFA francs ($1.62) per kg for the current 2023/24 main crop from 900 CFA francs/kg last season.

* The price set was lower than expected given the recent rally in world futures to successive 46-year highs. Market participants said that could fuel smuggling to neighbouring countries where the beans fetch higher prices.

* Cocoa production is expanding outside West Africa as farmers in Brazil, Ecuador and Colombia see potential profit in the crop, a Reuters investigation found.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose $84, or 2.5%, to $3,502 a ton.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​settled down 0.13 cent, or 0.5%, at 26.35 cents per lb.

* The October contract expired on Friday with a record delivery of 2.87 million metric tons, which is usually seen as bearish.

* "There were six different trading companies delivering, including the Chinese state trading company. No more Chinese imports for now?" said a broker about the ICE delivery which had COFCO as the largest deliverer.

* Monsoon rainfall in India fell to its lowest since 2018 this year amid the El Nino weather pattern.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell $4.20, or 0.6%, to $701.70 a ton.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 rose 2.95 cents, or 2%, to $1.491 per lb​​.

* ICE will no longer accept re-submission for sampling and grading of arabica coffees which have previously been certificated for delivery and subsequently de-certified.

* November robusta coffee LRCc1 was little changed at $2,461 a ton.​

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Jan Harvey and Shilpi Majumdar)

