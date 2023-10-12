SOFTS-Cocoa rallies after Europe's Q3 demand falls less than expected

Updates prices at 1335 GMT

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Cocoa futures rallied on Thursday, heading near recent multi-year highs, after data showed third-quarter demand in Europe fell less than expected, putting investor focus back on supply tightness.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 1.6% to 2,991 pounds per ton at 1335 GMT.

* Europe's third-quarter cocoa grind, a measure of demand, fell 0.9% from a year earlier, the European Cocoa Association said.

* Dealers said the decline was much smaller than expected, and the supply issue is again front and center for investors as the market heads towards a third consecutive deficit.

* Top cocoa producer Ivory Coast exported 10% less raw cocoa beans between October 2022 and July 2023 versus the prior year period, provisional port data showed.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose 1.5% to $3,485 a ton.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​rose 0.8% to 26.61 cents per lb.

* Europe's largest sugar producer, SuedzuckerSZUG.DE, raised its forecast for full-year earnings, partly because it expects sugar prices to remain historically high on the back of world supplies continuing to be squeezed.

* The agriculture ministry in China, one of the world's top sugar consumers, kept its forecast for the country's 2023/24 sugar imports unchanged at 5 million tons. The figure compares to estimated imports of 3.8 million in 2022/23.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.9% to $716 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.2% to $2,341 a ton after setting a six-month low of $2,223 on Tuesday.

* Vietnamese robusta beans stayed at hefty premiums this week as fresh beans from the new crop season were yet to arrive in the market, while prices in Indonesia were stable, traders said.

* December arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.2% to $1.4805 per lb.

