SOFTS-Cocoa prices surge to record highs as supplies tighten

February 21, 2024 — 04:16 pm EST

Written by Nigel Hunt and Marcelo Teixeira for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Feb 21 (Reuters) - London and New York cocoa futures on ICE jumped to fresh record highs on Wednesday, supported by tight supplies following poor crops in Ghana and Ivory Coast this season.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 rose 5.2% to 4,976 pounds a metric ton, after setting a record high of 4,997 pounds.

* Dealers noted hot, dry weather in Ivory Coast could increase forecasts for the size of the global deficit in the 2023/24 season, which some now believe could be around 500,000 tons.

* They added that chocolate industries are thin-covered towards the next quarters, with not much cocoa available in the origins, an outlook that is boosting the prices at the exchange.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose 4.1% at $5,861 a ton after setting a record high of $5,976.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 closed little changed at 22.77 cents per lb, after earlier setting a one-month low of 22.47 cents.

* Dealers said rains in Brazil this week had boosted the outlook for the cane crop in the Centre-South region although there remain concerns that dry conditions earlier in the year will adversely impact production.

* "Even if the weather improves, we don’t think there is a chance for the crop to be anywhere near the exceptional levels of last year and market analysts will be forced to do more downgrades," Rabobank said in a report.

* May white sugar LSUc1 was little changed at $625.50 a ton.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1% to $3,177 a ton.

* Dealers said robusta supplies remained tight in Europe although high prices have encouraged a pick-up in exports from top producer Vietnam.

* Vietnamese coffee exports in January totalled 238,366 tons, up 67.4% from the same month a year earlier, customs data showed on Wednesday.

* May arabica coffee KCc2 rose 1% to $1.8810 per lb.

* Brazil's 2024 coffee crop was projected at 67 million bags, 4.2% higher than the previous.

