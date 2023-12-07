SOFTS-Cocoa prices rally as supply concerns intensify

Adds quote, updates prices

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE rallied back towards record highs on Thursday as new signs emerged of dwindling supplies, while raw sugar turned higher after setting a four-month low.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 2.1% to 3,502 pounds a metric ton at 1451 GMT, heading back towards November's record high of 3,572 pounds.

* Top cocoa producer Ivory Coast's cocoa regulator has halted sales of cocoa export contracts for the 2024/25 season due to concerns about low output, two sources told Reuters.

* No. 2 producer Ghana's cocoa arrivals have dropped around 51% in the 2023/24 season from a year earlier, official figures showed, far lower than the market had expected.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 rose 1.7% to $4,196 a ton.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.6% to 23.14 cents per lb after dipping to a four-month low of 22.80 cents.

* Dealers said India's decision to direct sugar mills not to use cane juice or syrup to produce ethanol had contributed to this week's steep decline in prices. The move aims to boost domestic sugar supplies.

* Sucden analyst Olivier Crassard said India is still not expected to export but there had been fears the world's largest consumer may need to import this season.

* "It's a risk that disappears in the market," he said during a debate at the annual meeting of France's sugar beet growers.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.1% to $650.50 a ton.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 rose 1.9% to $1.7865 per lb, after sinking 4.6% on Wednesday.

* The market is consolidating after a recent rise to a six-month high led to a pick-up in producer selling in Brazil and elsewhere.

* January robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 1.9% at $2,559 a ton.

* Coffee prices in top robusta producer Vietnam edged up this week on higher demand and limited supplies as harvest has not reached its peak yet, traders said.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel, Nigel Hunt and Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

