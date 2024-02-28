SOFTS-Cocoa prices fall, continue decline from spate of record peaks

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Cocoa futures traded on the ICE exchange fell for a second straight session on Tuesday as investors opted to take profit even as they remain concerned about shrinking supplies in West Africa and still strong demand.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 fell 4.3% to 5,259 pounds a metric ton at 1411 GMT after setting a fresh record high of 5,605 pounds on Monday.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 fell 5% to $6,132 a ton.

* "Traders need to wait for first quarter consumer and origin grindings data to confirm demand destruction. Any bearish turn seems improbable prior to late April or May," said Citi in a note.

* It added prices could spike to $7,000-10,000 a ton in the next 1-3 months.

* Adverse weather in Ivory Coast, the world's largest cocoa producer, could hit output by as much as 25% this season, Agriculture Minister Kobenan Kouassi Adjoumani said on Tuesday.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 edged up 0.1% to 23.86 cents per lb.

* The International Sugar Organization (ISO) on Wednesday raised its forecast for the size of an anticipated global sugar deficit in the current 2023/24 season to 689,000 metric tons from 335,000 tons.

* A Reuters poll of analysts and traders this month gave a median forecast of a surplus of 500,000 tons in the 2023/24 season, and flip into a deficit of 700,000 tons in the upcoming 2024/25.

* May white sugar LSUc1 edged up 0.2% to $632.60 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.8% at $3,053 a ton.

* Dealers said supplies in top robusta producer Vietnam remain extremely tight as farmers prefer to sell pepper and durian. They added that demand from the industry remains excellent.

* On the downside, the robusta harvest in Brazil is due to start next month, with prospects generally favourable.

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.7% to $1.8180 per lb.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.