SOFTS-Cocoa prices fall as blistering price rally pauses

Updates prices

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - Cocoa prices fell on Wednesday as a blistering rally that has seen prices nearly triple in 12 months paused despite persistent tight supply.

Raw sugar and coffee also slipped.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 fell 1.1% to 5,996 pounds per ton at 1454 GMT. It set a record high of 6,332 pounds on Tuesday.

* A dealer said the cocoa marketing system in top producers Ivory Coast and Ghana was broken and needs to be overhauled.

* The two countries are in the midst of their worst harvest in years, leaving the market heading for a third successive deficit, with a fourth expected.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast from the start of the season on Oct. 1 to March 17 were down 27% from the same period a year earlier.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 fell 1% to $7,298 a ton after hitting a record high of $7,735 on Monday.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1.2% to $3,315 a ton.

* Dealers said the supply situation in top producer Vietnam remains extremely tight, with local prices hitting ever higher records.

* Prospects for top producer Brazil's upcoming coffee crop are, however, improved.

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.3% to $1.8120 per lb.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 ​​​fell 0.4% to 21.56 cents per lb after closing down 2.3% on Tuesday.

* The European Union reached a provisional agreement on Wednesday to grant Ukrainian food producers including sugar growers tariff-free access to its markets until June 2025.

* Raw sugar is looking technically weak plus the tail end of the harvest in key producers India and Thailand has improved.

* Meanwhile, rains are forecast in top producer Brazil's sugar belt around the end of this week and early next week.

* May white sugar LSUc1rose 0.6% to $623.60 a metric ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.