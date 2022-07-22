SOFTS-Cocoa prices edge higher as Asia Q2 grind rises

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Cocoa prices rose on Friday, buoyed partly by a stronger second-quarter Asian grind, as the market continued to focus on the extent to which a global economic downturn may curb consumption.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.5% to $2,315 a tonne by 1125 GMT.

* Asia's second-quarter cocoa grind rose 3.6% year on year to 228,895 tonnes, data from the Cocoa Association of Asia showed on Friday.

* Dealers said the outlook for demand later this year, however, remained a major concern.

* North American cocoa grindings fell in the second quarter of 2022 to 115,899 tonnes, down 6.29% from the same period a year earlier, according to data from the National Confectioners Association (NCA) released on Thursday.

* "The price of soft commodities such as coffee and cocoa are facing downward pressure as demand responds to a weakening global economy," Fitch Solutions said in a note.

* September London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.35% to 1,720 pounds a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 fell 1.9% to $2.1180 per lb.

* Dealers said the harvest in top producer Brazil was continuing at a good pace although progress remained slightly behind last year.

* The market was still underpinned by falling stocks. ICE certified stocks, as of July 21, stood at only 712,817 bags, sharply down from 2.19 million bags a year ago.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1.7% to $1,953 a tonne.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 was down 1.2% at 18.13 cents per lb, dragged down by weakness in energy prices. O/R

* India's sugar production in 2022/23 could fall 1.4% from the current season as mills were likely to divert more cane for ethanol production, a leading trade body said on Friday.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.9% to $528 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by David Evans)

