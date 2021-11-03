SOFTS-Cocoa hits three-month low; raw sugar falls

Updates prices, recasts

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Cocoa futures on ICE hit three-month lows on Wednesday as speculators continued to liquidate long positions and as worries over abundant supplies prevailed.

Raw sugar headed lower as crude oil fell, driving the energy price complex down and tempting cane mills in Brazil to produce more sugar and less ethanol, a cane-based biofuel. O/R

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2fell 1.1% to 1,672 pounds per tonne at 1459 GMT​, having touched its weakest since early August at 1,672 pounds.

* Dealers noted futures prices are in contango through to the end of the 2021/22 (Oct-Sept) crop, with nearby prices cheaper than those further out, indicating ample supply.

* Global commodities trader Cargill [RIC:RIC:CARGIL.UL] has extended the annual grinding capacity of its cocoa processing plant in top producer Ivory Coast to 160,000 tonnes from 110,000.

* Chocolate maker Mondelez MDLZ.O raised its annual sales forecast on Tuesday as price increases and strong demand from emerging markets helped the firm beat estimates in the third quarter.

* March New York cocoa CCc2fell1.7% to $2,465 a tonne, having hit its lowest since early August at $2,463.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​​fell 0.7% to 19.40 cents per lb

* Dealers said the market is treading water, with macro economic factors like oil prices and the dollar dictating direction.

* They added price support is building above 19 cents but there appears limited interest in pushing sugar higher than that.

* December white sugar LSUc1 slipped 0.3% to $507.60 a tonne.

COFFEE

* January robusta coffee LRCc2fell 0.4% to $2,225 a tonne.

* December arabica coffee KCc1 rose 1.1% to $2.1040 per lb.

