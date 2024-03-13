SOFTS-Cocoa hits record highs while coffee and sugar fall

Updates prices

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - Cocoa futures in London and New York hit record highs on the ICE exchange on Wednesday, with no relief in sight for shrinking West African supplies, while coffee and sugar both fell.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.8% to 5,783 pounds per metric ton by 1510 GMT, after setting a record high of 5,873 pounds.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 was up 0.2% at $7,060 a ton after touching a record peak of $7,221.

* Ivory Coast and No.2 producer Ghana are in the midst of their worst harvest in years, with Ivorian arrivals estimated to be down more than 28% on last season.

* Many in the market are starting to price in a fourth successive deficit next season. There have not been four consecutive annual deficits since the 1960s.

* Forecaster Maxar said rains should build across Ivory Coast and Ghana through Saturday, which will slow harvesting but improve prospects for the coming crop.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 2% to $3,242 a ton, having gained 0.9% on Tuesday.

* Supplies in top robusta producer Vietnam remain extremely tight, with talk that farmers have less than a quarter of their 2023/24 crop left and six months still to go till the new crop.

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1.9% to $1.8235 per lb, having gained 0.5% on Tuesday.

* Arabica stocks on the ICE exchange are at their highest since October, with more than 180,000 bags pending grading.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 ​​fell 0.8% to 21.73 cents per lb.

* A leading Indian industry body has raised its sugar output estimate for 2023/24 to 34 million tons from 22.05 million tons. India is the world's second-largest sugar producer.

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.6% to $611.80 a ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by David Goodman and Jonathan Oatis)

