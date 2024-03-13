SOFTS-Cocoa hits record highs, coffee and sugar close down

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - Cocoa futures in London and New York hit record highs on the ICE exchange on Wednesday, with no relief in sight for shrinking West African supplies, while coffee and sugar both closed lower.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 settled down 69 pounds, or 1.2%, to 5,760 pounds per metric ton, after setting a record high of 5,873 pounds.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.2%, to $7,035 a ton after touching a record peak of $7,221.

* Ivory Coast and No.2 producer Ghana are in the midst of their worst harvest in years, with Ivorian arrivals estimated to be down more than 28% on last season.

* Some cocoa plants in Ivory Coast and Ghana have stopped or cut processing because they cannot afford to buy beans, four trading sources told Reuters.

* Forecaster Maxar said rains should build across Ivory Coast and Ghana through Saturday, which will slow harvesting but improve prospects for the coming crop.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 settled down $47, or 1.4%, at $3,260 a ton.

* Supplies in top robusta producer Vietnam remain extremely tight, with talk that farmers have less than a quarter of their 2023/24 crop left and six months still to go till the new crop.

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1.7% to $1.8265 per lb.

* Arabica stocks on the ICE exchange are at their highest since October at 458,107 bags, with more than 170,000 bags pending grading.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled up 0.04 cent, or 0.2%, at 21.93 cents per lb.

* Dealers said that higher-than-expected production in Asia is putting some pressure in the market.

* A leading Indian industry body has raised its sugar output estimate for 2023/24 to 34 million tons from 33.05 million tons. India is the world's second-largest sugar producer.

* "Thailand already accumulates 8.5 million tons of sugar produced, surprising part of the market that imagined a harvest smaller than 8 million tons," said broker StoneX.

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.2% to $614.60 a ton.

