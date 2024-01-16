SOFTS-Cocoa hits record high as bull run continues in 2024

By Maytaal Angel

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Benchmark cocoa prices hit record highs on Tuesday, extending last year's stellar gains thanks to increasingly tight supplies, technical signals and a weak British currency.

The cocoa market is widely expected to register a third successive deficit this season and technical signals are increasingly bullish. March cocoa last traded at a premium of nearly 650 pounds versus March 2025, dealers noted.

"Its just a good old-fashioned bull market. Stocks are being drawn down, there's not much cocoa being graded and there's support from a weaker pound," one dealer said.

He said his clients, who are mostly involved in physical cocoa trading, are reluctant to hedge at present because of price volatility. This reduces overall volumes and makes prices even more volatile.

March London cocoa futures LCCc1 on the ICE exchange rose 2.3% to 3,571 pounds ($4,671.43) per metric ton by 1453 GMT, having touched a record high of 3,147 pounds as the value of sterling slid against the dollar GBP=.

A weak British currency makes sterling-priced cocoa cheaper for non-U.S. investors.

Dollar-priced March New York cocoa CCc1, meanwhile, rose 1.5% to $4,388 a ton.

Swiss Chocolate maker Lindt & SpruengliLISN.S earlier reported a 10.3% rise in 2023 organic sales revenue, with higher prices offsetting lower sales volumes.

Chocolate sales volumes are viewed as a measure of cocoa demand, which is being monitored closely by investors concerned that high cocoa prices will hit demand for the beans.

Europe and North America's fourth-quarter cocoa grind data, another measure of demand, is due to be released on Thursday.

In other soft commodities, March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 5.3% to $3,145 a ton, having hit its highest in at least 16 years at $3,147 as Vietnam farmers delay deliveries of pre-sold beans while Red Sea shipping attacks slow deliveries to Europe.

March arabica coffee KCc1 rose 3% to $1.8540 per lb.

Meanwhile, March raw sugar SBc1 gained 2.9% to 22.23 cents per lb​ and March white sugar LSUc1 was up 1.4% at $635.30 a ton.

