SOFTS-Cocoa hits fresh price record as short supplies lure funds

October 26, 2023 — 02:19 pm EDT

Written by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE hit record highs on Thursday for the third day this week as funds, seeing no let up in supply shortages, bet on rising prices.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 settled 58 pounds, or 1.8%, higher at 3,368 pounds a metric ton, after hitting 3,388 pounds, its highest yet.

* "Crops in West Africa are looking pretty grim and demand has not taken as much (of a hit) as people expected," said a physical cocoa trader.

* He added, however, that funds were exacerbating the rally and that demand for beans is likely to shrink as cocoa processors' margins are under severe strain.

* Top cocoa producer Ivory Coast said on Wednesday it expected a 25% drop in main crop cocoa port arrivals from last year because of bad weather.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose $75, or 2%, to $3,810 a metric ton.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled 0.59 cent, or 2.1%, lower at 27.04 cents per lb, down from a 12-year high of 28.00 cents on Wednesday.

* Dealers said the sugarcane crop in Brazil might be even bigger than expected, with BP Bunge, one of the largest processors, estimating a crop of 636 million tons during a presentation before Brazil's Sugar Dinner later on Thursday.

* December white sugar LSUc1 ​​settled $12.40, or 1.7%, lower at $734.20 a ton.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 settled 1.1 cent, or 0.7%, lower at $1.612 per lb​​, having set a five-week high on Wednesday.

* Arabica has been supported by logistics issues in top producer Brazil, but dealers said Brazil's crop development is optimal and expectations for the coming harvest remain positive.

* Keurig Dr Pepper KDP.O beat Wall Street estimates as higher prices and steady demand for its sodas and drinks helped to offset the impact of a slowing coffee business.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 settled $47, or 1.9%, lower at $2,420 a ton.

* Coffee prices in Vietnam edged lower this week in tepid trade as beans from the new crop started to trickle in.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar, Barbara Lewis and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

