SOFTS-Cocoa hits fresh 6-1/2 year peak as supplies dwindle

Updates prices, adds details

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - Cocoa futures on ICE hit a 6-1/2 year peak on Monday as tight supplies drove prices and investors were firmly in the buy camp, while raw sugar steadied just below last week's 11-year peak.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 ​​rose 1.3% to 2,237 pounds per tonne​ at 1610 GMT after peaking at 2,240 pounds - the highest since October 2016.

* Dealers said any significant correction could be a way off.

* Cocoa port arrivals in top grower Ivory Coast have been well behind last season's pace and demand is resilient.

* Ivory Coast's cocoa grind, a measure of demand, was up 32.9% year-on-year in March, data showed.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.4% to $2,909 a tonne, having set a 6-1/2 year high of $2,958 on Friday.

* New York cocoa speculators on ICE raised their by 2,178 contracts to 37,153 in the week to April 11.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 ​​rose 1% to 24.33 cents per lb​​, having hit an 11-year high of 24.85 cents last week.

* Speculators increased their by 3,592 contracts to 155,146 in the week to April 11.

* Sugar has been boosted by lower-than-expected crops in major producers China, India and Thailand.

* August white sugar LSUc1 edged up 0.1% to $667.50 a tonne.

* A total of 242,550 tonnes of white sugar has been tendered against the May contract on ICE Futures Europe, exchange data showed.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.5% to $2,355 a tonne, having hit an 11-1/2 year high of $2,401 last week.

* Traders in top robusta producer Vietnam say they are running out of beans while demand remains firm, adding coffee trees will face a drought next month unless it rains.

* July arabica coffee KCc2 rose 2.8% to $1.9685 per lb after setting a six-month high of $1.9810 last week.

* The new crop in top producer Brazil, whose harvest is about to start, is looking healthy and able to deliver good yields totalling around 65 million 60-kg bags.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Barbara Lewis and Shailesh Kuber)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.