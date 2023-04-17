SOFTS-Cocoa hits fresh 6-1/2 year peak; arabica coffee just shy of $2/lb

Adds comments, closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - Cocoa futures on ICE hit a 6-1/2 year peak on Monday as tight supplies drove prices and investors were firmly in the buy camp, arabica coffee rose to a 6-month top.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 ​​​settled up 40 pounds, or 1.8%, to 2,249 pounds per tonne after peaking at 2,252 pounds - the highest since September 2016.

* Dealers said any significant correction could be a way off.

* Cocoa port arrivals in top grower Ivory Coast have been well behind last season's pace and demand is resilient.

* "The lack of arrivals from West Africa to ports is still important to the trade," said in a note Jack Scoville, analyst for The Price Futures Group.

* Ivory Coast's cocoa grind, a measure of demand, was up 32.9% year-on-year in March.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose $22, or 0.8%, to $2,919 a tonne, having set a 6-1/2 year high of $2,958 on Friday.

* New York cocoa speculators on ICE have raised their .

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 ​​​​settled up 0.34 cent, or 1.4%, at 24.44 cents per lb​, having hit an 11-year high of 24.85 cents last week.

* Speculators increased their by 3,592 contracts to 155,146 in the week to April 11.

* Sugar has been boosted by lower-than-expected crops in major producers China, India and Thailand.

* August white sugar LSUc1 was little changed at $668.50 a tonne.

* A total of 242,550 tonnes of white sugar has been tendered against the May contract.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 rose 7.55 cents, or 3.9%, at $1.9905 per lb after setting a six-month high of $1.9940.

* Dealers cited funds switching to long from short position on ICE, falling certified stocks and reduced exports from origins as supportive, despite the positive stage of the .

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $26, or 1.1%, at $2,370 a tonne, having hit an 11-1/2 year high of $2,401 last week.

* Traders in top robusta producer Vietnam say they are running out of beans while demand remains firm.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Barbara Lewis, Shailesh Kuber and Sandra Maler)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.