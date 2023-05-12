SOFTS-Cocoa hits 6-1/2-year highs, robusta coffee consolidates

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - Cocoa futures on ICE hit fresh 6-1/2-year highs on Friday as investors focused on concerns over tight supply in West Africa, while robusta coffee futures consolidated after hitting 12 year highs on Thursday.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 ​settled down $17, or 0.6%, to $2,986 a tonne, having hit 6-1/2 year high of $3,049.

* Port arrivals in top grower Ivory Coast have been trailing last season's pace and a global deficit is widely expected in the current 2022/23 season, even if demand is seen slipping about 1%, research firm BMI said in a note.

* Dealers noted however, that the current mid-crop harvest output has recently started to pick up due to abundant and well-developed beans in Ivory Coast. Meanwhile, high soil moisture has been offsetting the below-average rains, they said.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 rose 12 pounds, or 0.5%, to 2,268 pounds per tonne​, having hit a 6-1/2 year high of 2,300.​

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $39, or 1.6%, at $2,432 a tonne, having settled 3.5% down on Thursday after touching a 12-year peak of $2,500.

* Robusta has been driven higher by depleted supplies in Vietnam and Indonesia, the world's biggest and third-largest robusta producers respectively.

* There are also crop concerns linked to expected dry weather in Asia because of a likely El Nino weather phenomenon.

* July arabica coffee KCc2fell0.15 cents, or 0.1%, at $1.8285 per lb.

* Brazil's harvest is progressing at a slower than normal pace, said a consultancy.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1​settled up 0.2 cents, or 0.8%, at 26.22 cents per lb.

* China's Ministry of Agriculture halved its forecast for the country's sugar market deficit in 2023/24 from its previous estimate.

* Dealers however said sugar is likely to improve near term given the underlying supply tightness and concerns over how El Nino might hurt global production.

* Sugar production in the United States is expected to fall slightly in 2023/24 as beet sugar output is seen smaller.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 1% to $712.30 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Nick Macfie and Aurora Ellis)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.