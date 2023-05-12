SOFTS-Cocoa hits 6-1/2 year highs, robusta coffee consolidates

Updates prices, adds details

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - Cocoa futures on ICE hit fresh 6-1/2 year highs on Friday as investors focused on concerns over tight supply in West Africa, while robusta coffee futures consolidated after hitting 12 year highs on Thursday.

* July New York cocoa CCc2fell 0.3% to $2,995 a tonne, having hit 6-1/2 year high of $3,049.

* Port arrivals in top grower Ivory Coast have been trailing last season's pace and a global deficit is widely expected in the current 2022/23 season, even if demand is seen slipping about 1%, research firm BMI said in a note.

* Dealers noted however, that the current mid-crop harvest output has recently started to pick up due to abundant and well-developed beans in Ivory Coast. Meanwhile, high soil moisture has been offsetting the below-average rains, they said.

* July London cocoa LCCc2rose 0.6% to 2,270 pounds per tonne, having hit a 6-1/2 year high of 2,300.​

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1.5% to $2,429 a tonne by 1534 GMT, having settled 3.5% down on Thursday after touching a 12-year peak of $2,500.

* Robusta has been driven higher by depleted supplies in Vietnam and Indonesia, the world's biggest and third-largest robusta producers respectively.

* There are also crop concerns linked to expected dry weather in Asia because of a likely El Nino weather phenomenon.

* Dealers, however, expect Brazil to harvest a record robusta crop in its 2023/24 season. This, coupled with a healthy arabica crop, is set to push up total exports by about 9%, easing the market's supply tightness.

* Brazil is the world's second-largest robusta producer and largest arabica grower.

* July arabica coffee KCc2fell 0.6% to $1.8180 per lb.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 gained 0.5% to 26.14 cents per lb, having hit at 11-1/2 year high of 27.41 cents in late April.

* China's Ministry of Agriculture halved its forecast for the country's sugar market deficit in 2023/24 from its previous estimate.

* Dealers however said sugar is likely to improve near term given the underlying supply tightness and concerns over how El Nino might hurt global production.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 1% to $712.30 a tonne.

