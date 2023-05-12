News & Insights

Commodities

SOFTS-Cocoa hits 6-1/2 year highs, robusta coffee consolidates

Credit: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO

May 12, 2023 — 12:05 pm EDT

Written by Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

Updates prices, adds details

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - Cocoa futures on ICE hit fresh 6-1/2 year highs on Friday as investors focused on concerns over tight supply in West Africa, while robusta coffee futures consolidated after hitting 12 year highs on Thursday.

* July New York cocoa CCc2fell 0.3% to $2,995 a tonne, having hit 6-1/2 year high of $3,049.

* Port arrivals in top grower Ivory Coast have been trailing last season's pace and a global deficit is widely expected in the current 2022/23 season, even if demand is seen slipping about 1%, research firm BMI said in a note.

* Dealers noted however, that the current mid-crop harvest output has recently started to pick up due to abundant and well-developed beans in Ivory Coast. Meanwhile, high soil moisture has been offsetting the below-average rains, they said.

* July London cocoa LCCc2rose 0.6% to 2,270 pounds per tonne, having hit a 6-1/2 year high of 2,300.​

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1.5% to $2,429 a tonne by 1534 GMT, having settled 3.5% down on Thursday after touching a 12-year peak of $2,500.

* Robusta has been driven higher by depleted supplies in Vietnam and Indonesia, the world's biggest and third-largest robusta producers respectively.

* There are also crop concerns linked to expected dry weather in Asia because of a likely El Nino weather phenomenon.

* Dealers, however, expect Brazil to harvest a record robusta crop in its 2023/24 season. This, coupled with a healthy arabica crop, is set to push up total exports by about 9%, easing the market's supply tightness.

* Brazil is the world's second-largest robusta producer and largest arabica grower.

* July arabica coffee KCc2fell 0.6% to $1.8180 per lb.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 gained 0.5% to 26.14 cents per lb, having hit at 11-1/2 year high of 27.41 cents in late April.

* China's Ministry of Agriculture halved its forecast for the country's sugar market deficit in 2023/24 from its previous estimate.

* Dealers however said sugar is likely to improve near term given the underlying supply tightness and concerns over how El Nino might hurt global production.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 1% to $712.30 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Nick Macfie)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesWorld MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.