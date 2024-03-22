SOFTS-Cocoa gains more than 15% this week to hit record highs

Adds comments, closing prices, weekly moves

NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - Cocoa futures on ICE gained more than 15% in the week to hit fresh historical peaks on Friday, continuing a blistering rally which has seen prices double this year.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 ​settled up 306 pounds, or 4.7%, to 6,818 pounds per metric ton after climbing to a record high of 6,843 pounds. The contract rose 18% in the week.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose 4.5% to $8,372 a ton after touching a record high of $8,382. It gained 16% in the week.

* Dealers said the market was boosted by supply concerns following poor crops in both Ivory Coast and Ghana, the world's top two producers, this year.

* "Supply-related concerns in West Africa continue to be the main drivers of the bullish market sentiment," analysts BMI said in a note.

* "The supply issues have been further exacerbated by processing challenges, with some plants halting or reducing activities due to the inability to afford beans," said analyst Jake Hanley at U.S.-based Teucrium ETFs.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 settled down $27, or 0.8%, at $3,358 a ton, having gained 2% in the week.

* Dealers said supplies remained tight in top robusta producer Vietnam but the start of the conillon (robusta) harvest in Brazil next month should bring some relief.

* May arabica coffee KCc1fell 0.5% at $1.8485 per lb. It gained 1% in the week.

* The president of Cooxupe, the world's largest coffee cooperative and Brazil's top exporter, said associated farmers should in 2024 produce a similar or slightly larger crop than last year.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1​settled down 0.21 cent, or 1%, at 21.85 cents per lb. It lost 1.2% in the week.

* Dealers said expected rains in Centre-South Brazil during the last few days of the month could delay the start of the 2024/25 cane harvest.

* May white sugar LSUc1fell 0.2% at $638.90 a ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Vijay Kishore and Shailesh Kuber)

