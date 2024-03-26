SOFTS-Cocoa futures set record highs, raw sugar hits 3-week peak

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - Cocoa futures in London and New York set record peaks on Tuesday as the market continued its relentless rise while coffee and sugar prices also settled higher.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 gained 105 pounds, or 1.4%, to 7,613 pounds per metric ton after climbing to a record 8,009 pounds.

* Dealers said the market was supported by a supply shortage after poor crops in Ivory Coast and Ghana, the world's top two producers, in the current 2023/24 season.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose 1% to $9,163 a ton after touching a record high of $9,553.

* Hershey HSY.N, Mondelez MDLZ.O and other confection makers are employing promotions and pitching more non-chocolate Easter treats such as cookies 'n' cream bunnies at a time when soaring cocoa prices threaten profits and shoppers balk at high prices.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc1 climbed $48, or 1.4%, at $3,465 a ton after setting new contract highs.

* Dealers said supplies in top robusta producer Vietnam were getting tighter while there is little availability of conilon (robusta) coffee in Brazil until the next harvest gets underway in April.

* They noted the weather in Brazil was generally favourable and crops appeared to be in good shape.

* Commodities trader Louis Dreyfus has bought Brazil's Cacique, a large producer of instant coffee, the companies said.

* May arabica coffee KCc1 rose 1.3% at $1.8805 per lb.

* European green coffee stocks fell to 6.7 million bags in February, 41% below the year before, data from the European Coffee Federation compiled by Coffee Trading Academy showed.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 gained 0.44 cent, or 2%, at 22.39 cents per lb, a three-week high.

* ASR Group, the largest sugar company in the United States, has six to eight weeks of raw sugar stocks at its Baltimore sugar refinery, which is supplied by vessels coming to the Port of Baltimore. The port is blocked after the collapse of a bridge.

* The Baltimore refinery is one of the largest plants in the country, producing 6 million pounds of refined sugar per day.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.9% at $653.40 a ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt and Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Shailesh Kuber, David Goodman, and Vijay Kishore)

