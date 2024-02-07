SOFTS-Cocoa futures set record highs, coffee and sugar also up

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - New York and London cocoa futures on ICE both set record highs on Wednesday as the market's focus remained on poor crops in Ivory Coast and Ghana.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 3.9% to $5,423 a metric ton by 1406 GMT after setting a record high of $5,427.

* Dealers said supplies were tight following poor crops this season in the world's top two producers, Ivory Coast and Ghana.

* Ghana's graded and sealed cocoa arrivals reached 341,000 metric tons by Jan. 31 since the start of this season's harvest on Sept. 1, down 35% from 521,000 tons in the same period last season, data from marketing board COCOBOD showed on Wednesday.

* Dealers said the intensity of the seasonal dry Harmattan wind was one of the main factors behind the lower output.

* A Reuters poll issued on Tuesday had a median forecast for the global deficit this season of 375,000 metric tons.

* March London cocoa LCCc1rose 2.4% to 4,344 pounds a metric ton after hitting a record high of 4,354 pounds.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.1% to $3,099 a ton.

* Dealers said supplies in Europe remained very tight with conflict in the Red Sea leading to delays in shipments from major Asian producers.

* May arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.5% to $1.8610 per lb.

* Dealers said there were concerns about dry conditions in Brazil with recent rainfall in some areas not sufficient to allay concerns.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was up 1.8% at 23.99 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market was keeping a close watch on the weather in Centre-South Brazil with concerns that the cane crush could drop below 600 million metric tons in 2024/25 due to insufficient rainfall.

* In the current 2023/24 season, the cane crush has totalled around 645 million tons.

* They also noted the outlook for Thai sugar production in the current season had also been declining.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.3% to $660.10 a ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar and Sharon Singleton)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.