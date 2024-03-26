SOFTS-Cocoa futures set record high, coffee and sugar also up

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - Cocoa futures in London and New York set record peaks on Tuesday, while coffee and sugar prices were also higher.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 was up 3.3% at 7,755 pounds a metric ton at 1228 GMT after climbing to a record high of 8,009 pounds.

* Dealers said the market was supported by a supply shortage after poor crops in Ivory Coast and Ghana, the world's top two producers, in the current 2023/24 season.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 was up 2.2% at $9,276 a metric ton after touching a record high of $9,553.

* Hershey HSY.N, Mondelez MDLZ.O and other confection-makers are employing promotions and pitching more non-chocolate Easter treats like cookies 'n' cream bunnies at a time when soaring cocoa prices threaten their profits and shoppers balk at high prices.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 1.7% to $3,471 a ton.

* Dealers said the start of the conillon (robusta) harvest in Brazil next month was keenly awaited with supplies in top robusta producer Vietnam remaining tight.

* They noted the weather in Brazil was generally favourable and crops appeared to be in good shape.

* May arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.9% to $1.8735 per lb.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 rose 1.4% to 22.26 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market remained within its recent trading bank with the start of the 2024/25 cane harvest in Centre-South Brazil about to get underway.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.3% to $649.20 a ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

