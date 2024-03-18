SOFTS-Cocoa futures rise more than 4%, hit record highs

Includes comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, March 18 (Reuters) - Cocoa futures in New York and London gained more than 4% on Monday to reach record highs, buoyed by a supply shortage after poor crops in West Africa, while robusta coffee and sugar prices were also higher.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 ​​settled $293, or 4.1%, higher at $7,517 a metric ton after hitting a record high of $7,735.

* BMI on Monday raised its 2024 average price forecast for New York cocoa by 60% to $6,000 a ton, with the upward revision driven primarily by a decline in global cocoa production.

* "This decrease is the main factor behind the increased pressure on cocoa prices and we expect this to persist through H124 and into H224," BMI said in its report, noting that a global cocoa deficit of 350,000 tons was expected in the 2023/24 season.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 rose 6.6% to 6,155 pounds per ton after setting a record high of 6,246 pounds.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 settled $35, or 1.1%, higher at $3,343 a ton.

* Dealers said supplies in top robusta producer Vietnam remained tight and supportive fundamentals were narrowing the discount to arabica beans.

* "There are expectations that the arabica harvest will encounter a supply surplus while robusta coffee will see a fourth consecutive year of deficit in the 2024/25 season," ING said in a note.

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.7% to $1.8175 per lb.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled 0.04 cents, or 0.2%, higher at 22.16 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market continued to be underpinned by concerns that dry conditions will reduce the size of the cane crop in Brazil's Centre-South region during the coming 2024/25 season.

* There is forecast for rains to return next week to Brazil's sugar belt. Dealers said that could cap further price gains.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.7% at $628.00 a ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt and Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Mark Potter, David Goodman and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.