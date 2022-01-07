Commodities

SOFTS-Cocoa futures jump 4%; arabica coffee also rises

Contributors
Marcelo Teixeira Reuters
Nigel Hunt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Cocoa futures on ICE rose sharply on Friday as the market appeared oversold after a recent weakness and dealers saw signs of improving demand.

New throughout, adds comments from analyst, closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Cocoa futures on ICE rose sharply on Friday as the market appeared oversold after a recent weakness and dealers saw signs of improving demand.

Arabica coffee also jumped.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc1 ​​settled up $98, or 4%, to $2,521 a tonne, rebounding from the prior session's two-month low of $2,408.

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 52 pounds, or 3.1%, to 1,705 pounds per tonne​.

* Dealers said there were signs of demand recovery and that the market was ripe for a recovery after recent losses.

* "Bottom line, cocoa prices are fairly cheap and do not reflect current S&D (supply and demand) outlook," said Marcelo Dorea, soft commodities analyst at First New York.

* "Although observers may disagree as to the size of a deficit out of the 2021/22 season, no one will argue that there isn't one. In our view, the current season deficit is just about equal to the 20/21 season surplus," he added.

* Grinding data for the fourth quarter to be released in coming days will show that demand continue to recover, he said.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 settled up 6.75 cents, or 2.9%, at $2.3845 per lb​​.

* Dealers said the outlook for this year's crop in Brazil remained the focus with unfavourable climate hurting prospects and concern that recent rains had been excessive in some areas.

* Rains have flooded coffee fields in central eastern areas in Brazil, the latest in a climate roller-coaster for the country.

* Certified ICE arabica coffee stocks were at 1.52 million bags as of Jan. 6, down from 1.6 million a month earlier.

* "At this rate, it's not inconceivable to see 1 million or less by summer ... this should in turn lead to a more inverted market which will also encourage funds to continue to position from the long side," Cardiff Coffee Trading said in a report.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $9, or 0.4%, at $2,316 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 lost 0.14 cent, or 0.8%, at 18.05 cents per lb after falling to a five-month low of 17.99 cents.

* Dealers said an improving outlook for cane production in Brazil had helped to put the market on the defensive.

* Cane harvests in India and Thailand started well and production in both countries could potentially be higher than expected.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell $0.30, or 0.1%, at $485.80 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; editing by David Evans, Kirsten Donovan)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

Goldman’s Currie Says Commodities Are Best Place to Be Right Now

Jan 06, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular