SOFTS-Cocoa futures jump 4%; arabica coffee also rises

NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Cocoa futures on ICE rose sharply on Friday as the market appeared oversold after a recent weakness and dealers saw signs of improving demand.

Arabica coffee also jumped.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc1 ​​settled up $98, or 4%, to $2,521 a tonne, rebounding from the prior session's two-month low of $2,408.

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 52 pounds, or 3.1%, to 1,705 pounds per tonne​.

* Dealers said there were signs of demand recovery and that the market was ripe for a recovery after recent losses.

* "Bottom line, cocoa prices are fairly cheap and do not reflect current S&D (supply and demand) outlook," said Marcelo Dorea, soft commodities analyst at First New York.

* "Although observers may disagree as to the size of a deficit out of the 2021/22 season, no one will argue that there isn't one. In our view, the current season deficit is just about equal to the 20/21 season surplus," he added.

* Grinding data for the fourth quarter to be released in coming days will show that demand continue to recover, he said.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 settled up 6.75 cents, or 2.9%, at $2.3845 per lb​​.

* Dealers said the outlook for this year's crop in Brazil remained the focus with unfavourable climate hurting prospects and concern that recent rains had been excessive in some areas.

* Rains have flooded coffee fields in central eastern areas in Brazil, the latest in a climate roller-coaster for the country.

* Certified ICE arabica coffee stocks were at 1.52 million bags as of Jan. 6, down from 1.6 million a month earlier.

* "At this rate, it's not inconceivable to see 1 million or less by summer ... this should in turn lead to a more inverted market which will also encourage funds to continue to position from the long side," Cardiff Coffee Trading said in a report.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $9, or 0.4%, at $2,316 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 lost 0.14 cent, or 0.8%, at 18.05 cents per lb after falling to a five-month low of 17.99 cents.

* Dealers said an improving outlook for cane production in Brazil had helped to put the market on the defensive.

* Cane harvests in India and Thailand started well and production in both countries could potentially be higher than expected.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell $0.30, or 0.1%, at $485.80 a tonne.

