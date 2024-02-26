SOFTS-Cocoa futures hit record highs, sugar and coffee also up

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - London and New York cocoa futures on ICE rose to fresh record highs on Monday as crop woes in both Ivory Coast and Ghana, the world's top two producers, left buyers scrambling for supplies.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 was up 4.2% at 5,572 pounds a metric ton at 1137 GMT, after hitting a record of 5,579 pounds.

* Dealers said the outlook for already poor crops in Ivory Coast and Ghana appeared to be deteriorating further and some now believe the global deficit in the current 2023/24 season could be around 500,000 metric tons.

* "The ongoing seasonal intense Harmattan winds in West Africa are exacerbating the bullish prices situation," the International Cocoa Organization said in a report on Monday.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose 4% to $6,505 a ton after setting a record high of $6,544 a ton.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 1.3% to 22.92 cents per lb.

* Dealers said there was concern that lower rainfall in the key Centre-South region of Brazil would lead to a decline in production in the upcoming 2024/25 season.

* "The situation in CS Brazil presents a stark contrast with the previous crop year. Compared to last year, when December/January/February rains were approximately 25% above average, this year they are about 30% lower during the same period," trade house Sucden said in a report issued on Monday.

* Sucden forecast 2024/25 CS Brazil sugar output would total 40.8 million tons, a year-on-year decrease of 1.8 million tons.

* May white sugar SBc1 rose 1% to $618.30 a ton.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.1% to $1.8055 per lb.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1% to $3,060 a ton.

