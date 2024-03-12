SOFTS-Cocoa futures hit record highs, coffee and sugar also up

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - Cocoa futures in both New York and London climbed to record highs on Tuesday with the market's relentless rise fuelled by a supply shortage while coffee and sugar prices were also higher.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose 2.4% to $6,890 a metric ton by 1449 GMT after setting a record high of $6,945.

* Dealers said poor crops in Ivory Coast and Ghana had left buyers scrambling to get hold of supplies with a large global deficit expected in the current 2023/24 season.

* Top cocoa grower Ivory Coast's market regulator warned exporters on Tuesday against paying above the mandated price for beans delivered to their facilities at the country's ports, threatening offenders with fines and the loss of their licenses.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 rose 2.4% to 5,646 pounds a ton after setting a record high of 5,651 pounds.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.7% to $3,301 a ton.

* Dealers said supplies in top robusta producer Vietnam remained tight and there had been strong buying interest in supplies from Brazil where the conillon (robusta) harvest is due to start next month.

* May arabica coffee KCc2 rose 1.1% to $1.8705 per lb.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.1% to 21.98 cents per lb.

* Dealers said there continued to be concerns that dry conditions will reduce the size of the cane crop in Centre-South region during the upcoming 2024/25 season.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.5% to $620.30 a ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.