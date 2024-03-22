SOFTS-Cocoa futures hit record highs, coffee also climbs

News & Insights

Credit: REUTERS/Luc Gnago

March 22, 2024

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Cocoa futures in London set a record high on Friday, continuing a blistering rally which has seen prices double this year, while the New York market also set an all-time peak.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 was up 4% at 6,772 pounds a metric ton at 1448 GMT after climbing to a record high of 6,817 pounds.

* Dealers said the market was boosted by supply concerns following poor crops in both Ivory Coast and Ghana, the world's top two producers, this year.

* "Supply-related concerns in West Africa continue to be the main drivers of the bullish market sentiment," analysts BMI said in a note.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 was up 2.65% at $8,226 a metric ton after touching a record high of $8,266.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc2rose 1.15% to $3,424 a ton.

* Dealers said supplies remained tight in top robusta producer Vietnam but the start of the conillon (robusta) harvest in Brazil next month should bring some relief.

* May arabica coffee KCc1rose 1.2% to $1.8795 per lb.

* The president of Cooxupe, the world's largest coffee cooperative and Brazil's top exporter, was upbeat on Thursday regarding arabica coffee harvests, saying its members should in 2024 produce a similar or slightly larger crop than last year.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1fell 0.9% to 21.87 cents per lb.

* Dealers said expected rains in Centre-South Brazil during the last few days of the month could delay the start of the 2024/25 cane harvest.

* May white sugar LSUc1fell 0.5% to $636.70 a ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Vijay Kishore and Shailesh Kuber)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

