SOFTS-Cocoa futures hit record highs as global supplies tighten

Credit: REUTERS/ANGE ABOA

February 23, 2024 — 11:10 am EST

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - London and New York cocoa futures on ICE rose to fresh record highs on Friday boosted by growing concern about a supply shortage following poor crops in Ivory Coast and Ghana.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 was up 4.1% at 5,271 pounds a metric ton by 1601 GMT, after hitting a record of 5,321 pounds.

* Dealers noted production woes in both the world's top two producers, Ivory Coast and Ghana, were set to lead to a large global deficit in the current 2023/24 season, and early signs for 2024/25 suggest another global deficit is likely.

* "This (price) surge is attributed to escalating production fears in West Africa, hinting at a third, and possibly a fourth, consecutive deficit due to recent poor weather in Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast)," analysts at BMI said in a note.

* Dealers said supplies of cocoa were becoming very tight and prices may need to rise further to choke off some demand.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 was up 3.9% at $6,089 a ton after setting a record high of $6,142 a ton.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.8% to 22.64 cents per lb.

* Dealers said rains this week in Centre-South Brazil may have improved the outlook for the next cane crop.

* They also noted the expiry of the March contract next week will be closely watched to see how much appetite there is to receive sugar.

* The March premium to May SB-=1=R widened on Friday to around 0.75 cents from about 0.64 cents at the close on Thursday.

* May white sugar SBc1 fell 0.8% to $615 a ton.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1.2% to $1.81 per lb, weighed partly by rising exchange stocks.

* ICE exchange stocks stood at 315,827 bags, as of Feb. 22, up from a 24-year low of 224,066 bags in early December.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1.4% to $3,070 a ton.

