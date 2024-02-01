SOFTS-Cocoa futures gain more than 2%, coffee and sugar weaken

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Cocoa futures on ICE gained more than 2% on Thursday, with the London contract rising to a record high, as the market for the chocolate-making commodity continues to be buoyed by tight supplies.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 ​​settled up 92 pounds, or 2.4%, at 3,975 pounds per ton, after setting a record high of 3,992 pounds.

* Dealers noted open interest for London cocoa was continuing to climb, with speculators adding to long positions against the backdrop of supportive fundamentals.

* Poor crops in Ivory Coast and Ghana are expected to lead to a large global deficit in the current 2023/24 season.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 2.8% to $4,956 a ton, after setting a 46-year high of $4,981.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc1 settled down $18, or 0.5%, at $3,287 a ton.

* Dealers said the market had lost some ground after setting a contract high of $3,379 on Tuesday but remained underpinned by supply tightness in Europe partly owing to disruption of the flow of Asian supplies through the Red Sea.

* Prices in top robusta grower Vietnam edged up this week though trade was sluggish ahead of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday starting next week.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 was little changed at $1.942 per lb.

* Green coffee stocks in Japan fell 8% in December to the lowest in seven years.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​settled down 0.57 cent, or 2.4%, at 23.56 cents per lb, slipping back further from last week's seven-week high of 24.62 cents.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 2.1% to $652.20 a ton.

* Ukraine's 2023 white beet sugar output jumped to 1.8 million metric tons from around 1 million in 2022, the agriculture ministry said on Thursday, after farmers increased the area sown to sugar beet.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt and Marcelo Teixeira Editing by David Goodman, Kirsten Donovan and Shilpi Majumdar)

