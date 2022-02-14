SOFTS-Cocoa futures fall sharply, sugar and coffee also down

Commodities



LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Cocoa futures on ICE fell sharply on Monday, erasing some of the market's recent strong gains, while sugar and coffee prices also retreated.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 fell 2.7% to $2,735 a tonne by 1540 GMT, extending the market's decline from last week's two-year high of $2,838.

* Dealers noted the setback was not unexpected given the extent of the recent run-up in prices, with the May contract climbing more than $300 a tonne in less than two weeks before running into a wave of profit-taking.

* The market remained underpinned, however, by a significant drop in production in Ghana in the current 2021/22 season and concerns that dry weather will curtail output in Ivory Coast over the coming weeks.

* Poor rains and hot weather last week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa regions could damage development of the April to September mid-crop, farmers said on Monday.

* "The current meteorological conditions indicate that drier weather ... is prevailing in the country’s main cocoa-growing areas and thereby raising concerns over the size and quality of the crop scheduled later on for the season," the International Cocoa Organization said in an update on Monday.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 was down 1.8% at 1,814 pounds a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 1.1% to 18.06 cents per lb as improving outlooks for crops in India and Thailand continued to exert downward pressure on prices.

* Egyptian state buyer Egyptian Sugar and Integrated Industries Co (ESIIC) has issued an international tender to buy at least 50,000 tonnes of raw sugar, European traders said on Monday.

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.3% to $483.10 a tonne.

* A total of 358,650 tonnes of mostly Indian white sugar has been tendered against the March contract on ICE Futures Europe, exchange data showed on Monday.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 2.4% to $2.46 per lb, slipping further from a 10-year peak of $2.6045 set last week.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 was down 0.9% at $2,249 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Holmes and David Goodman )

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

