SOFTS-Cocoa futures climb on tight supplies; coffee falls

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Cocoa futures on ICE rose on Friday, boosted by tight supplies in top grower Ivory Coast, while arabica coffee prices fell.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc1 rose 1.3% to $2,723 a tonne by 1227 GMT .

* "We expect ongoing concerns over tight supplies to continue supporting prices, with reports emerging of Cote d'Ivoire exporters near to defaulting on contracts due to insufficient cocoa bean supply," Fitch Solutions said in a note.

* May London cocoa LCCc1 cocoa was up 1.35% at 2,102 pounds per tonne​.

* A total of 72,280 tonnes of cocoa was tendered against the ICE March London cocoa contract LCCH3 that expired on Thursday, exchange data showed.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1.5% to $1.7735 per lb, with the contract on track for a small weekly loss of about 0.3%.

* Dealers noted that exchange arabica coffee stocks were edging higher again after their recent fall to the lowest level this calendar year.

* Certified arabica stocks at the Intercontinental Exchange stood at 788,915 60kg bags on March 16 - the highest in more than two weeks.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1.8% to $2,067 a tonne.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 was up 0.1% at 20.79 cents per lb, but still heading for a weekly loss of about 1.7%.

* Dealers said the focus was beginning to return to supportive fundamentals after price weakness linked to turmoil in the banking sector this week.

* Concern about diminishing prospects for production in the European Union and countries including India, Thailand and China continued to underpin the market.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.3% to $587.50 a tonne.

