SOFTS-Cocoa falls more than 6%, continues decline from recent records

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Cocoa futures traded on the ICE exchange fell more than 6% on Wednesday, ending with sharp losses for a second straight session as investors opted to take profit even as concerns about shrinking supplies in West Africa remain.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 ​settled down 363 pounds, or 6.6%, at 5,134 pounds per metric ton after setting a record high of 5,605 pounds on Monday.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 fell 7.1% to $5,994 a ton.

* Analysts seemed unfazed by the losses.

* "Traders need to wait for first quarter consumer and origin grindings data to confirm demand destruction. Any bearish turn seems improbable prior to late April or May," said Citi in a note.

* It added prices could spike to $7,000-10,000 a ton in the next 1-3 months.

* Adverse weather in Ivory Coast, the world's largest cocoa producer, could hit output by as much as 25% this season, Agriculture Minister Kobenan Kouassi Adjoumani said on Tuesday.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.17 cent, or 0.7%, at 24.01 cents per lb, earlier touching a nearly three-week high at 24.16 cents.

* The International Sugar Organization (ISO) on Wednesday raised its forecast for the size of an anticipated global sugar deficit in the current 2023/24 season to 689,000 metric tons from 335,000 tons.

* A Reuters poll of analysts and traders this month gave a median forecast of a surplus of 500,000 tons in the 2023/24 season, and flip into a deficit of 700,000 tons in the upcoming 2024/25.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.5% to $635.00 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 settled down $33, or 1.1%, at $3,044 a ton.

* Dealers said supplies in top robusta producer Vietnam remain extremely tight as farmers prefer to sell pepper and durian and hold into their coffee stocks. They added that demand from the industry remains excellent.

* On the downside, the robusta harvest in Brazil is due to start next month, with prospects generally favourable.

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.7% to $1.8180 per lb.

* There was a large increase in the amount of arabica coffee pending grading at ICE, the exchange reported.

