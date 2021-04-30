SOFTS-Cocoa falls more than 4%; raw sugar rises 2% at expiry

Recasts, adds closing prices and comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Cocoa futures in New York and London fell heavily on Friday as the world's top producer Ivory Coast projected higher output and reduced the amount it was willing to reimburse exporters.

Raw sugar rose as the front-month position expired.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 ​​settled down $117, or 4.7%, at $2,382 a tonne, the lowest price in more than two weeks.

* Cocoa production in top grower Ivory Coast in the 2020/21 season is expected to rise to 2.225 million tonnes from 2.2 million tonnes the previous season, cocoa sector regulator CCC said on Friday.

* CCC reduced the value it was willing to pay exporters as a reimbursement for the higher prices paid this season due to the living income differential (LID).

* Cocoa has underperformed this year relative to coffee and sugar despite signs of improved demand, with the market expected to show a wide surplus.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 ​​​settled down 47 pounds, or 2.8%, at 1,607 pounds per tonne​.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 expired on Friday up 2.1% at 17.44 cents per lb.

* May delivery totaled around 1,350 lots, or about 575,000 tonnes, according to preliminary information from traders. If confirmed, it would be only 25% of the volume reported a year ago.

* Traders said the harvest delay in Brazil might be one factor behind the relatively small delivery.

* They added that while nervousness about the cane crop in Brazil persists, output in key regions of India and Thailand is improving and the global market should be more or less balanced this year.

* August white sugar LSUc1 ​​fell 1.4% to $447.10 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 settled down 1.55 cents, or 1.1%, at $1.4145 per lb. It hit its highest since February 2017 at $1.4765 on Thursday.

* Dealers said the market appeared overbought after the recent rise, leading some investors to take profit.

* Arabica supplies are tightening as Brazil enters an off-year in its biennial crop cycle. There are also signs demand is recovering after results from coffee makers such as Starbucks SBUX.O, Keurig Dr Pepper KDP.O and Tata Coffee TACO.NS.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $4, or 0.3%, at $1,456 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by David Clarke, Mark Potter and Richard Chang)

