SOFTS-Cocoa dives to 4-month low on fresh COVID fears; sugar hits 1-month low

Marcelo Teixeira
Nigel Hunt
Credit: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Cocoa futures on ICE fell to the lowest levels in four months on Friday as concerns about a new COVID variety drove a risk-off move by investors across financial assets including commodities.

Raw sugar hit a one-month low.MKTS/GLOB

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 closed down 4.7% at $2,396 a tonne, after plunging to $2,388 in the session, the lowest in four months.

* Dealers said cocoa was caught in the broad-based sell-off in many commodities and the market was also looking technically weak with the recent uptrend now reversed.

* The market had been boosted by a pick-up in demand but the latest coronavirus variant raised concerns about whether the recovery would be sustained.

* Cocoa was one of the hardest hit commodities during the pandemic as chocolate consumption fell without social events, travelling and conferences.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 3.6% to 1,657 pounds a tonne, hitting as well a four-month low at 1,650 pounds.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 closed 2.8% down at 19.35 cents per lb, extending the market's retreat from a 4-1/2 year high of 20.69 cents set last week.

* "Sugar is following crude lower as it trades to its lowest point (19.15) since Oct. 25," said a U.S. sugar broker.

* The decline accelerated as key support levels were breached including a trend line at 19.56 cents.

* Falling energy prices could lead mills in top sugar producer Brazil to make more sugar and less ethanol.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.9% to $501.40 a tonne after touching a two-month low at $495.80.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2fell 1% at $2.4295 per lb. The market had climbed to a 10-year high of $2.4820 on Wednesday.

* Coffee suffered less amid the sell-off as the market continues to derive support from declining exchange stocks as shipments from South America are delayed both by a shortage of container shipping capacity and a reluctance of producers to sell.

* January robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 0.8% to $2,308 a tonne.

* Delays to the harvest in top robusta producer Vietnam remained a supportive factor.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli, Pravin Char and Richard Chang)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

