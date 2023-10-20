SOFTS-Cocoa consolidates near record highs, robusta hits 3-1/2 week top

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE consolidated near record highs on Friday following disappointing data on demand in north America, while robusta coffee hit 3-1/2 week peaks as dealers await beans from Vietnam's harvest.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.8% to 3,197 pounds a metric ton at 1138 GMT, after setting a record high of 3,205 pounds on Thursday.

* Plants in North America processed 17.9% less cocoa in the third quarter versus a year ago, industry data showed. Brokers and analysts were expecting falls of 8-14%.

* Dealers expect the data could cause the market rally to pause, but not for long because industry cover is tight and a third successive supply deficit is widely expected this season.

* Also, cocoa demand in Europe, Ivory Coast and Brazil has held up well in the face of high prices, while the fall in Asian third-quarter demand was not as severe as expected.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.5% to $3,667 a ton.

COFFEE

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1.8% to $2,445 a ton, having hit a 3-1/2 week high of $2,472.

* Premiums for 5% black and broken-grade 2 robusta COFVN-G25-SAI in top robusta producer Vietnam remained high this week at $200-$400 a ton as supply from the new season will not be available until next month, traders said.

* December arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.4% to $1.6455 per lb.

* Colombia, the world's top washed arabica supplier, will close this year with production of 11.6-12.0 million 60-kg (130-pound) bags, ending three years of output falls, the national coffee federation said.

* Exporters are reporting delays in coffee shipments from top producer Brazil due to tight availability of trucks and containers. Meanwhile ports are strained because record volumes of soy, corn and sugar need to be moved.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 1.3% to 26.93 cents per lb.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.1% to $729.70 a ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Jan Harvey)

