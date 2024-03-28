SOFTS-Cocoa consolidates below record high, coffee eases

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - Cocoa futures were slightly higher on Thursday, consolidating below record highs set earlier this week, while robusta coffee prices eased but were still on track for a weekly gain.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 was up 0.3% at 7,687 pounds a metric ton at 1231 GMT, with the market's blistering rally, which took it to a record peak of 8,009 pounds on Tuesday, appeared to have temporarily run out of steam.

* Dealers said the market's focus was turning to the mid-crop in top grower Ivory Coast, which begins next week with a decline to around 400,000 to 500,000 tons expected, down from 600,000 tons a year ago.

* "Normally, the mid-crop is less important due to its smaller size. However, given the already weak main crop, it is likely to be more important at this time. If the estimates come down further, this could provide a further boost to the cocoa price," Commerzbank said in a note.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 was up 0.2% at $9,339 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc1 fell 0.4% to $3,545 a ton, although the market remained on track for a fifth successive weekly gain.

* Dealers said supplies were exceptionally tight in Vietnam while there were concerns that dry weather could reduce next year's crop in the world's top robusta producer.

* A sharp year-on-year decline in exports from Indonesia has also helped to support prices.

* May arabica coffee KCc1 fell 1% to $1.8875 per lb.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.9% to 22.37 cents per lb.

* Dealers said recent rainfall appeared to have improved the outlook for Brazil's 2024/25 cane crop, although some concerns about dry conditions remained.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.2% to $653.20 a ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

