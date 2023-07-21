News & Insights

Commodities

SOFTS-Cocoa closes week higher despite poor grind data, sugar also up

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS KOKOROKO

July 21, 2023 — 04:41 pm EDT

Written by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

Adds comments, weekly price moves

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - New York and London cocoa futures on ICE closed the week higher despite downbeat data on grindings, while raw sugar also posted a weekly gain.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc1 ​settled up $27, or 0.8%, at $3,415 a metric ton, consolidating just below a 12-year peak of $3,439 set on Wednesday. The contract gained 3% this week.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from crop problems in the West African-producing region with wet weather leading to outbreaks of black pod disease.

* Concerns that high prices were beginning to curb demand rose on weak second-quarter cocoa grind data in Europe and North America.

* North American cocoa grinding fell sharply in the second quarter to 102,493 tons, down 11.6% from the same period a year earlier.

* Market estimates had ranged from flat to 6% lower.

* The European second-quarter cocoa grind was down 5.7% year-on-year.

* September London cocoa LCCc1 rose 14 pounds, or 0.5%, to 2,577 pounds per ton.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.34 cent, or 1.4%, at 25.01 cents per lb. The contract gained 2.8% this week.

* Dealers said the market was underpinned by concerns that El Nino could curb production in India and Thailand but favourable harvest progress in Brazil was keeping a lid on prices.

* Industry group Unica is expected to provide an update next week on sugar production in the Centre-South region of Brazil covering the first half of July.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose $12.70, or 1.8%, at $701.60 a ton, and was flat for the week.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 settled up 3.8 cents, or 2.4%, at $1.6185 per lb​, partially recovering losses in past sessions to close the week stable.

* Dealers said the recent fall in prices is leading farmers in top grower Brazil to hold sales. The harvest in Brazil was estimated at 66%, slightly below normal.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $66, or 2.6%, at $2,602 a ton.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Shweta Agarwal, Barbara Lewis and Vinay Dwivedi)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.