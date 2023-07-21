SOFTS-Cocoa closes week higher despite poor grind data, sugar also up

Adds comments, weekly price moves

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - New York and London cocoa futures on ICE closed the week higher despite downbeat data on grindings, while raw sugar also posted a weekly gain.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc1 ​settled up $27, or 0.8%, at $3,415 a metric ton, consolidating just below a 12-year peak of $3,439 set on Wednesday. The contract gained 3% this week.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from crop problems in the West African-producing region with wet weather leading to outbreaks of black pod disease.

* Concerns that high prices were beginning to curb demand rose on weak second-quarter cocoa grind data in Europe and North America.

* North American cocoa grinding fell sharply in the second quarter to 102,493 tons, down 11.6% from the same period a year earlier.

* Market estimates had ranged from flat to 6% lower.

* The European second-quarter cocoa grind was down 5.7% year-on-year.

* September London cocoa LCCc1 rose 14 pounds, or 0.5%, to 2,577 pounds per ton.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.34 cent, or 1.4%, at 25.01 cents per lb. The contract gained 2.8% this week.

* Dealers said the market was underpinned by concerns that El Nino could curb production in India and Thailand but favourable harvest progress in Brazil was keeping a lid on prices.

* Industry group Unica is expected to provide an update next week on sugar production in the Centre-South region of Brazil covering the first half of July.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose $12.70, or 1.8%, at $701.60 a ton, and was flat for the week.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 settled up 3.8 cents, or 2.4%, at $1.6185 per lb​, partially recovering losses in past sessions to close the week stable.

* Dealers said the recent fall in prices is leading farmers in top grower Brazil to hold sales. The harvest in Brazil was estimated at 66%, slightly below normal.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $66, or 2.6%, at $2,602 a ton.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Shweta Agarwal, Barbara Lewis and Vinay Dwivedi)

