SOFTS-Cocoa climbs to 6-1/2 year peak, sugar consolidates

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - Cocoa futures on ICE rose to 6-1/2 year highs on Friday boosted by tight supplies, while raw sugar prices were consolidating just below an 11-year peak set earlier this week.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.8% to 2,207 pounds a tonne by 1445 GMT after peaking at 2,234 pounds - the highest level since October 2016.

* Dealers said supplies were tight, particularly in top grower Ivory Coast where port arrivals have been running behind last season's pace while demand was providing resilient despite global economic woes.

* "Supply tightness in West Africa continues to support cocoa futures," Fitch Solutions said in a note.

* Dealers said the small year-on-year rise in the European first-quarter cocoa grind, reported earlier this week, was further evidence that demand was holding up well.

* The North America first quarter cocoa grind is due to be published on April 20.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.7% to $2,895 a tonne after earlier setting a 6-1/2 year high of $2,958.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 was 0.04% lower at 24.03 cents per lb, consolidating just below an 11-year high of 24.85 cents set earlier this week.

* The recent run-up has been driven by lower-than-expected 2022/23 crops in India, China and Thailand as well as concern that an El Nino weather event could reduce 2023/24 output in Asia where it can result in drier-than-normal weather.

* August white sugar LSUQ3 was down 0.1% at $665.60 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 was down 1.5% at $2,346 a tonne, slipping back from the prior session's 11-1/2 year high of $2,401.

* Dealers said demand for robusta coffee had been strong and supplies in top producer Vietnam had tightened.

* July arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.5% to $1.9530 per lb after setting a six-month high of $1.9810 on Thursday.

